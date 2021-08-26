Waves Inc. is serious when it comes to its mission of empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential.
But for one night in late October — Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6-9 p.m., to be exact — the organization’s lighter side will be on display. That’s when its fall fundraising event, Stand Up for Waves, will take place at Liberty Hall in The Factory at Franklin.
It will be an evening of laughs as comedian Dusty Slay takes the stage. With his own Comedy Central Special, Slay was the youngest comedian to perform at The Grand Ole Opry Stage. In 2019, he was named on Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch. Waves will welcome him to Franklin for an evening of stand-up.
Tickets for this event are now on sale online through the website for Waves. Tickets are $100 a seat and include a catered dinner, drinks and entertainment.
Proceeds from this event will benefit the services available through Waves to community members with intellectual and development disabilities.
Waves has been serving Williamson County for 48 years and the proceeds from Stand Up for Waves will ensure the continuation of quality programming for those enrolled in Waves Early Learning Program and Waves Adult Services.
For more information about this event, contact Staci Davis at [email protected].
