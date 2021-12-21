As Tim Corbin enters his 20th season as the Vanderbilt baseball coach, VU Director of Athletics Candice Lee decided it was time to lock down one of the top coaches in the country for the foreseeable future.
Lee announced on Tuesday morning that Corbin’s contract had been extended, keeping the winningest coach in program history in West End.
“I am as grateful today for this position as I was when we began in the summer of 2002,” Corbin said in a release. “This university has been so supportive of our program through the years, and all we want to do is represent Vanderbilt to the best of our ability to show our appreciation. We are extremely thankful to both Candice Lee and Chancellor Daniel Diermeier for their support and friendship.”
Under Corbin’s guidance, Vanderbilt has won two national titles, made five College World Series appearances, and has a streak of 15 straight NCAA Tournament appearances — tied for the longest in SEC history.
He’s coached 52 All-Americans, 18 first-round picks, 12 top-10 draft picks, and two No. 1 overall MLB draft picks. In total, 132 former Commodores went on to play in the MLB from Corbin-coached teams.
“Coach Corbin and the Vandy Boys continue to set an example for what is possible to achieve,” Lee said. “They have set the bar high for Vanderbilt Athletics…Coach Corbin has forged college baseball’s preeminent program and a team that we are all proud to call our own. The Vandy Boys are responsible for some of Commodore Nation’s greatest memories. I appreciate the investment that Tim and his wife, Maggie, have made—and continue to make—in our community. We are steadfast in our commitment to supporting them and the program for years ahead.”
Corbin has an 802-377-1 career record at Vanderbilt, where he’s the school’s all-time leader in wins and winning percentage (.680). Vanderbilt has qualified for the postseason in 16 of Corbin’s 19 seasons, the COVID-shortened 2020 season notwithstanding.
Prior to Vandy, Corbin had a 106-138 record as the head coach at Presbyterian, reviving the program and leading its transition from the NAIA to NCAA Division I. The Blue Hose made three consecutive South Atlantic Conference playoff appearances under Corbin from 1991-93, and he was named the SAC Coach of the Year in 1990.
Last year, Corbin led Vanderbilt to a 49-18 record and an appearance in the College World Series. The Commodores fell to National champion Mississippi State in the CWS final.
Vanderbilt is currently ranked No. 2 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason rankings.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.