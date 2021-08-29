Two Williamson County students with Down syndrome have been selected to be a part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation in New York City Saturday, Sept. 18.
Hayden Harris, 7, of Franklin and Lina Sharp, 9, of Brentwood will appear in the bright lights of Broadway as part of the one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs that include children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. These collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way, according to a press release from the NDSS.
The photos of Hayden and Lina were selected from more than 2,100 entries in the NDSS worldwide call for photos. Their photos will be shown on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square, thanks to the support of ClearChannel Outdoor. The presentation will be livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Sept. 18.
A second-grader at Poplar Grove Elementary School, Hayden is participating in his third annual NDSS Times Square Video presentation. Lina, a third-grader in Williamson County Schools, is in her first year as part of the program.
The Times Square Video presentation kicks off the flagship Buddy Walk, which has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program. Buddy Walk events are held in hundreds of cities across the country, as well as select international locations.
This year’s New York City Buddy Walk will once again take place virtually due to ongoing complications caused by COVID-19. Information about the NDSS National Buddy Walk Program and the NYC Buddy Walk on Sept. 18 is available online at www.ndss.org.
The 24th annual Nashville-area Buddy Walk organized by the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee will be presented this year as an EXTRAordinary Parade on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Veterans Motorplex at Highland Rim Speedway in Greenbrier. To find out more about DSAMT, register for the Buddy Walk, or donate, visit www.somethingextra.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.