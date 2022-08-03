The Tennessee Titans are continuing to add to their offensive line competition.
The team signed journeyman offensive tackle Willie Wright Wednesday, per The Athletic's Joe Rexrode.
Wright, who was released by the Chicago Bears July 26, has made stops with the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons in his short career after signing with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
He didn't play in the NFL in 2021 but signed a reserve/futures contract with the Bears in February.
The Titans will throw Wright into competition for a reserve spot on the offensive line, with 2021 second-round tackle Dillon Radunz and 2022 third-round draft pick Nicholas Petit-Frere vying for the right tackle spot.
Fellow journeyman Christian DiLauro, 2022 waiver acquisition Carson Green and UDFAs Jalen McKenzie and Andrew Rupcich are among the players battling right now for a reserve spot at tackle for the Titans.
Veteran Taylor Lewan should step right back into his spot at left tackle for Tennessee, with one of Radunz and Petit-Frere expected to man the right side.
Wright could push for a spot behind those guys, but like with any roster evaluation process, he'll have to prove his mettle in training camp reps and preseason games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.