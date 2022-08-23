In the aftermath of Saturday’s preseason win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he wasn’t ready to make a permanent decision regarding the team’s starting right tackle.
However, his actions during Monday’s practice may have hinted otherwise.
Rookie third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere took first team reps at right tackle while 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz — the presumed starting RT — took reps at left guard.
“We are just trying to shuffle guys around and see,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said. “We've had some [players] out and just trying to figure out where guys are going to be best served for themselves and for us.”
Sure, both right guard Nate Davis and left guard Jamarco Jones did not practice on Monday, so getting Petit-Frere and Radunz both snaps with the first team makes sense.
But Radunz’s fall from grace since the start of training camp can’t be ignored. He took the bulk of first team reps in late July but recently Petit-Frere has been quietly seeing more snaps come his way.
In fact, the 22-year-old rookie got the start at right tackle Saturday against Tampa Bay before moving over to left tackle after two drives. He played 52 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps.
Radunz took over the position on the third drive and looked like a downgrade, struggling with pass protection. He played just 39 percent of the Titans’ offensive snaps.
“Always just seeing how they protect,” Vrabel said of what he’s looking for from the position battle. “We have to be able to protect our quarterback and the guy with the ball whether that's the running back, but especially the quarterback.
"So, when you talk about linemen in general, it's how they function through movement, post-snap, where their awareness is, to be able to work to certain guys, and if things are changing and the center is making calls. That happens pretty quickly. So how they process that, their level of finish and how instinctive they can be when things start moving.”
Through two preseason games, Petit-Frere has looked like the more polished tackle. Radunz, who played fewer than 300 pass blocking snaps at North Dakota State, is the stronger run blocker of the two. However, he’s the bigger liability in pass protection.
For that reason alone, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Petit-Frere lock up the starting right tackle job by the end of Tennessee’s preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday.
