For the second straight week, the Tennessee Titans have undergone a schedule change due to COVID-19.
The NFL announced on Thursday night that Sunday’s game between the Titans and Buffalo Bills has been moved to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, and Buffalo’s Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 15 will be moved to Sunday, Oct. 18.
Should the Titans and Bills not be able to play on Tuesday, Buffalo’s game against Kansas City will take place on Thursday as originally scheduled.
This is the second time the Titans have had a game rescheduled after the NFL moved their Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers to Oct. 25 — the team’s original bye week.
“These scheduling decisions were made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts,” the NFL said in a statement.
After zero positive tests on Monday and Tuesday, the Titans had three more players test positive in the last two days.
First, it was receiver Corey Davis on Wednesday, followed by tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive back Breon Borders on Thursday. This brings the Titans’ total number of positive cases up to 23 players and personnel.
The Titans cannot enter the franchise's practice facility or hold any in-person team activities until they have two consecutive days of zero positive results. The team must have no new positive cases on Friday and Saturday — early reports Friday morning said there had been none — in order to get back into their building on Sunday. That would give them two days to practice and prepare for undefeated Buffalo.
The Titans are also under investigation by the NFL for potentially breaking the league’s COVID-19 protocol. Tennessee players have reportedly been caught on video tape not wearing masks at the team facility and there have been multiple reports of unauthorized workouts since Saint Thomas Sports Park has been closed.
“I stand by our efforts as an organization, as a team, in following the protocols that were in place,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said on Tuesday. “Jon (Robinson, general manager) and I put a lot of thought into it. We're going to continue to do everything that we can to make sure that, as we enter back into this building, things are safe, the players are comfortable, and that their health and well-being is at the forefront.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
