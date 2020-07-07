The Tennessee Titans are set to begin training camp on July 28 at Saint Thomas Sports Park. And while that will look a little different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team will also have to adjust to life a little differently once the regular season begins.
No specifics have been given by the league yet about what exactly attendance for the upcoming season will look like, but the Titans are already planning to enforce social distancing by spreading out seating and implementing increased measures of disinfecting and sanitizing Nissan Stadium.
The franchise sent letters to its season ticket holders on Monday stating it is unlikely that Nissan Stadium would be allowed to operate at maximum capacity this year. The Titans averaged 64,509 fans per game in 2019 — 21st in the NFL.
"The health and safety of our players, staff and fans are our highest priorities as we explore ways to accommodate [season ticket holders] at Nissan Stadium this season," Titans President/CEO Burke Nihill wrote in the letter.
"We are in the process of working with the NFL, Metro Health Department and healthcare professionals to determine how we can safely provide a first-class experience in the stadium this year."
It’s still unclear how many — if any — fans will be allowed at games for the upcoming season. The Titans told their season ticket holders they have the choice to opt out of the 2020 season and to return to their normal season ticket package in 2021.
The organization said its hope is for all season ticket holders to have an opportunity to attend several games in 2020. Four of Tennessee’s first six games will be played at Nissan Stadium, including three straight games from Oct. 4-18.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
