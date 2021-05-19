Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has never been one to pass up a chance to fraternize with old friend Tom Brady.
When Brady was quarterbacking the New England Patriots in 2019, Vrabel arranged for the Titans and Pats to have joint practices during the preseason. Now that Brady is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Titans will be holding joint practices again with the Brady-led team.
It will mark the second time Tennessee and Tampa Bay have held preseason practices together. They did so in 2018 as well.
Tampa Bay had planned to practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Vrabel said he would like to have the Titans practice with a few different teams last year before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell advised all 32 teams to practice strictly at their own team facilities due to COVID-19 concerns.
“So much of that will depend on how practice goes,” Bucs coach Bruce Arians told the Pewter Report. “If we get in and have good OTAs and a good mini-camp… As training camp’s going on we’ve got a week set up with the Titans. Hopefully everything goes (well) so we can do that, and we’ll just judge where everybody is at (and decide) how much they play in the preseason.”
The Titans and Bucs are scheduled to meet in Week 2 of the preseason — a Saturday game at 6:30 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.
Of course, the Titans-Buccaneers connection goes beyond just Vrabel’s friendship with Brady. Titans General Manager Jon Robinson was the director of player personnel for the Bucs from 2014-15 before the Titans hired him away in 2016.
