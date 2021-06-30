It’s no secret that the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line is built to be one of the team’s areas of strength.
However, the unit has had suffered its fair share of bumps and bruises over the last few years with the Isaiah Wilson debacle and being without Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan for 14 games combined over the last two seasons.
But as the team gears up for training camp, the Titans have plenty of reasons for optimism, starting with Lewan’s return. While David Quessenberry and Ty Sambrailo did an admirable job filling in for him, and both could play key reserve roles in 2021, the Titans are a better team with Lewan – who is widely considered to be one of the NFL’s top left tackles -- protecting Ryan Tannehill’s blind side.
“My ACL is doing great,” Lewan said two weeks ago. “Obviously, it was tough being out during the season, especially missing that much time…The knee is doing really well. I am doing change of direction now, doing some running.
“…In my mind, my knee, when it’s healed, it’s healed, and we’re back to normal. So, I just can’t wait to get back out there.”
Big years are also expected out of Rodger Saffold and Nate Davis, who Pro Football Focus ranked No. 10 and 31, respectively, among the top guards in the NFL. Both had strong seasons last year and were flat-out dominant at run blocking. However, both could benefit from fine-tuning their pass protection skills.
“[Davis has] taken really big strides,” Titans offensive line coach Keither Carter said. “Every year in the NFL, he's become a better pro. I'm talking preparation, offseason routine. He's figuring this thing out. The next step comes down to consistency.”
Ben Jones, PFF’s No. 7-ranked center, is having the best two-year stretch of his career and he led the league in percentage of positively-graded run blocks last season. The only question mark remaining on the offensive line is who wins the starting job at right tackle?
Last year’s starter Dennis Kelly is gone. Enter Kendall Lamm and rookie Dillon Radunz. While Radunz seems like a natural fit in the Titans run-blocking packages, he may need some time to develop in pass protection. At North Dakota State, the 23-year-old only played 215 downs on true passing plays over a three-year period.
“He is doing a great job,” Carter added. “Already he's played inside and outside. He'll go all day. He has the cool ability to power through to the next play and keep grinding.”
While the Titans had plenty of moving parts at the tackle positions last year, they finished tied for the fifth-fewest sacks allowed (25). For comparison, they allowed 56 sacks in 2019 – second-most in the league. Tennessee was also the sixth-best run blocking team in 2020 but ranked 25th in pass blocking.
While the Titans offensive line likely overachieved last year -- both in terms of sacks surrendered and paving the way for Henry’s 2,027-yard rushing season – the unit has the potential to be even better in 2021.
