The Tennessee Titans have dedicated the week of May 18th to graduating seniors in Nashville and across the state of Tennessee.
The week will honor the graduating classes of 2020 by featuring a variety of content across the teams’ digital platforms and the team will individually honor senior classes from over 400 Tennessee high schools on the big screens at Nissan Stadium.
Beginning today, the team will share videos submitted by Titans’ players and leadership offering advice to the Class of 2020 as they embark on their future endeavors.
Graduating seniors across the country are encouraged to share photos and videos using the Titans’ augmented reality (AR) filter on Instagram created specifically for the Class of 2020. The filter can be found by going to the Titans’ Instagram profile and clicking the tab marked with a smiley face.
Toward the end of the week, the team will honor seniors across the state with a special display at Nissan Stadium. The Titans worked together with Tennessee school districts and organizations to compile a list of schools interested in recognizing their graduates on the Nissan Stadium big screens.
The scroll will feature a congratulatory graphic and individually list the names of nearly every high school in Tennessee with graduating seniors. The schools will be organized by school district alphabetically, then alphabetically listed within each school district. Independent schools will be listed at the end of the scroll.
The display will run on a loop from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
