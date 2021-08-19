Following Wednesday’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, several Tennessee Titans defensive backs appeared to have left quite an impression on Bucs’ quarterback Tom Brady.
Tennessee intercepted Brady three times, continuing its ball-hawking ways that led to 17 interceptions in 14 training camp practices entering Wednesday.
“They try to confuse you in the secondary, and they did a really good job of that today,” Brady said. “They challenge you to think, and we’ve got to be much more on top of things tomorrow.”
Going against Tampa receivers Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown, Tennessee’s DBs earned their paychecks.
Amani Hooker looked strong, coming away with an interception and batting away a deep pass meant for Evans. Kristian Fulton gave up a few plays to Evans, but he also had a nice pass break up on a corner route and hung around and batted away a few other passes in the process. Jackrabbit Jenkins looked solid as well; he also had an interception.
Rookie Elijah Molden had the third pick earlier in the practice after jumping a route and snatching a Brady pass out of the air. He also got beat by Brown during 1-on-1 drills and got chirped at for his troubles by the 33-year-old wideout.
“You have a quarterback that is going to be in the Hall of Fame, you have guys that are All-Pro receivers with speed and size and quickness, so they throw a lot at you,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Not to mention the tight ends that they have. Any chance that we get a good receiving back, a good receiving running back, I am sure it was a huge challenge over there and I look forward to seeing how we stood up.”
First-round pick Caleb Farley had his moments Wednesday as well.
The good: he made a heck of a play while defending Evans. After stumbling, Farley recovered and adjusted back to knock the ball away. He also had a nice pass breakup later in the practice while covering Jaelon Darden where he went airborne to knock the ball away.
The bad: Farley got beat on a few deep passed intended for Godwin and he had no answer while defending Rob Gronkowski on a couple deep passes either.
But the fact that Farley is even on the field and going stride for stride with receivers the caliber of Evans and Godwin could be considered a win for the Titans.
“I am coaching him up and just trying to (help him) be able to find the ball when it is in the air or just being able to play through the pocket,” Vrabel added. “We will see how it was and how it looked and continue to coach him.
"…[Competing against other receivers] is something that we hope he can do with his length and his speed and as he continues to build and add reps to his conditioning and to his fitness level.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.