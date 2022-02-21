Fortunately for Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing, head coach Mike Vrabel believes in giving second chances.
Downing was retained as Tennessee’s OC despite an up-and-down first season running the team’s offense, but Vrabel decided to equip Downing with better resources heading into 2022 in the form of former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.
The 35-year-old assistant will serve as passing game coordinator and as a senior offensive assistant, filling a role similar to that of Jim Schwartz, who works closely with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
"Tim Kelly will help the offense, very similar to how Jim Schwartz has on defense in his role," Vrabel told the team’s official website. "I really thought that was a positive thing for us, and I think that worked well for our defense. And I want to do the same thing on offense. Tim is a guy I know, and I have worked with and watched."
Why the need for a passing game coordinator? Well, transitioning from an Arthur Smith-led offense to a Downing-led one wasn’t exactly a seamless process. Below is a side-by-side comparison of Tennessee’s passing offense the last two seasons:
Pass attempts per game: 31.1 (2021); 30.1 (2020)
Completions per game: 20.8 (2021); 19.6 (2020)
Yards per attempt: 7.1 (2021); 7.9 (2020)
Yards per completion: 9.7 (2021); 11.4 (2020)
Passing first downs per game: 11.3 (2021); 12.5 (2020)
Passing first down percentage: 53.7 (2021); 53.9 (2020)
Passing play percentage: 51.2 (2021); 49.7 (2020)
Longest completed pass: 57 (2021); 75 (2020)
Despite throwing the ball more, and completing more passes in 2021, Tennessee’s passing game was of little threat most weeks. Yes, losing Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and Julio Jones for varying amounts of time factored into the equation, but it was clear something just seemed a little off with Tannehill.
So, what does Kelly bring to the table? Well, his value goes beyond just providing Tennessee with a second offensive coordinator, for lack of a better term.
“Tim over the past two years has really taken my game to a whole ‘nother level, as far as knowledge, reading defenses, understanding run points and run schemes, understanding the way of different concepts and different situations,” Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson said of Kelly in early 2021. “His knowledge of just the game of football is very bright and he really helped me take my game [up], especially in [2020], the best football I’ve played in my career.”
Perhaps Kelly’s biggest strength is knowing how to get the ball downfield. Under Kelly’s guidance in 2020, Watson led the NFL with 8.9 yards per attempt and 12.6 yards per completion.
Tannehill struggled with downfield throws under Downing, dipping to 7.0 yards per attempt and 10.5 yards per completion in 2021 after leading the NFL in both categories in 2019 (9.6 yards per attempt, 13.6 yards per completion) and ranking in the top seven in both categories last year (7.9 yards per attempt, 12.1 yards per completion).
Downing seemingly showed some hesitancy to trust Tannehill with passes beyond 15 yards and Tennessee became reliant on bubble and halfback screens, rarely throwing beyond the chains. If the Titans want to be less predictable and keep defensive backs honest, they’re going to have to stop relying on checkdowns and third-down screen passes.
Kelly also excels at scheming early-down passing — something Tennessee struggled with mightily in 2021; Tannehill ranked 17th in pass attempts, 20th in completions, 22nd in passing yards, and 23rd in yards per attempt on first down.
In 2020, Houston passed on first down 72.7 percent of the time and ranked first in the NFL in first down passing percentage (68.10).
That year, Watson had the highest yards per attempt (9.5), second-most passing yards (2,217), second-best passer rating (116.7), third-most touchdown passes (16) and fourth-most first downs via pass (90) on first down.
