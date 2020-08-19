After Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced no fans will be allowed at Nissan Stadium through September, the Tennessee Titans are preparing for their Sept. 20 home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars as if it were just like practice.
The Titans averaged 64,509 fans per game at Nissan Stadium last season — 21st in the NFL. And at least for the first home game of the 2020 season, they won’t enjoy the home-field advantage.
But as far as running back Derrick Henry is concerned, it won’t be any different than the practice conditions the Titans have had since training camp began.
“We're out on the field going against each other when there's no fans and it’s just us,” Henry said. “We've just got to approach it like that. It’s what we are required to do. Fans or no fans, you’ve got to go play. So that's the mindset we have to have. We’re trying to go win football games [so we have to] adjust to the circumstances.”
The Titans are 95-73 at Nissan Stadium and are riding a six-game home win streak against the Jags. Cooper’s restrictions currently extend only through September, affecting just one game.
However, if the mandate is extended, the Titans will have to adjust for three straight games against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Oct. 4), Buffalo Bills (Oct. 11) and Houston Texans (Oct. 18) before their bye week.
"We may ease these restrictions based on improved COVID-19 numbers and the experiences of other NFL and MLS cities," Cooper said.
Added Henry: “It’s going to be a different environment that we have to adjust to, and our fans have to adjust to as well…Hopefully as time goes on, we'll be able to have some fans in there, but it all depends on how this thing goes.”
The Titans have been practicing at Saint Thomas Sports Park since camp began on July 28. Head coach Mike Vrabel announced the team will hold its first practice at Nissan Stadium on Friday to help the Titans’ rookies get acclimated to the game-day atmosphere and have some semblance of a scripted, game-like situation.
“Some of these rookies have never been to the stadium,” Vrabel said. “They have never driven their car over there for a game, how to get in the stadium, where our locker room is, what our pregame process looks like, what the individual looks like before the game, all those things.”
With the many changes the Titans are embracing this season, synthetic crowd noise may be among the most significant. FOX will reportedly use simulated crowd noise and virtual fans during its broadcasts, and Vrabel said the team will work with the concept during practice on Friday.
“From what I know, they're leaving it up to the team to either choose to (simulate home-field crowd noise) or not,” Vrabel said. “I think that it’s a set noise ... based on down and distance. I don't know. We'll find out Friday when we go to the stadium.”
