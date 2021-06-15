Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson hasn’t been afraid to think outside of the box as he continues revamping the Titans 2021 roster.
His creativity includes adding two players who played different sports last season, including three-time NCAA All-American wrestler Adam Coon and college basketball standout Hasahn French.
It wouldn’t be the first time a college wrestler made the jump from the mat to the football field. Stephen Neal, a former teammate of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, made the New England Patriots roster and went on to start 81 of the 86 games he played over his eight-year career.
The Titans signed the 6-foot-5, 300-pound Coon on June 4 as an offensive lineman. He hadn’t played organized football since high school, when was an all-state linebacker and an honorable mention offensive lineman at Fowlerville High in Michigan. He spent the last four years compiling a 116-15 record as an NCAA wrestler at Michigan, even earning a spot on the 2021 Olympic wrestling team.
"Wrestlers, especially at that elite level, have unbelievable balance, core strength, things that I think would translate well to an offensive lineman,” Vrabel said.
Invited to Titans minicamp for a tryout, French — who stands 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds — isn’t a shoo-in to make the roster. He has limited football experience, didn't play collegiately and last playing as a running back for his youth football team.
French transitioned to basketball in high school after a growth spurt, where he became a four-star recruit and committed to Saint Louis University over UMass and UNLV. He was a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Defensive Team selection while being named to the All-Atlantic 10 second team in 2020 and All-A10 third team in 2019.
At Saint Louis, French set the school record for career blocks (226) and finished in the top three in rebounds (982).
The Titans currently have five tight ends on the roster: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim, Jared Pinkney, Miller Forristall and Tommy Hudson. Of that group, only Firkser and Swaim have caught a pass in the NFL.
The transition from college basketball star to NFL tight end seems to be one that’s relatively easier to make as Tony Gonzalez, Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, Julius Thomas and Mo Allie-Cox all found differing levels of success.
