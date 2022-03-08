The Tennessee Titans are running out of time before edge rusher Harold Landry potentially hits the open market.
Tennessee has until 3 p.m. on Tuesday to place a franchise or transition tag on Landry, and if he’s not tagged, the team has until 11 a.m. on March 14 to sign the 25-year-old linebacker to a contract extension before the two-day legal tampering period begins where teams can begin negotiating with unrestricted free agents.
“He’s done a lot of good things for us,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said of Landry at the NFL Combine. “But there’ s a lot of factors that go into that. He’s certainly worked hard, he’s been about what we’re about, and we’re going to do our best to try to keep him there.”
Complicating the situation is Tennessee’s current cap conundrum — the team is more than $7 million over the salary cap for 2022.
Signing Landry to a long-term extension seems more plausible than franchise tagging him, which would carry a fully guaranteed one-year, $18.7 million cap hit next season.
Spotrac estimates Landry’s market value at around $17 million per season and estimates he could sign a four-year, $68.4 million contract that would pay $17.1 million per year, making a long-term extension more viable and could save Tennessee nearly $2 million against the cap in 2022.
However, should the Titans franchise tag Landry, they have until July 15 to work out a long-term extension. If no agreement is reached by then, Landry would be locked in for 2022 at $18.7 million fully guaranteed.
Reports indicate Landry wants to be the highest paid linebacker on Tennessee’s roster, meaning he wants more than the $16.5 million per year Bud Dupree is earning.
If Tennessee deems Landry worth keeping around — even at $17 million per year or more — the team does have a few money-saving options.
The Titans could lower Landry’s cap hit in the first year of a potential new deal and backload the remaining years, similar to how they worked Dupree’s contract. Dupree had just a $1.75 million base salary and a $3.2 million signing bonus totaling just a $5.1 million cap hit in 2021.
He then carries a $16 million base salary and $19.2 million cap hit in 2022, and the remaining three years of his deal pay him at least $15.5 million in base salary and carry at least an $18.7 million cap hit.
Tennessee could also create close to $11 million in cap savings by restructuring Dupree’s contract for 2022, lowering his cap hit to around $8 or $9 million, and freeing up more up-front money for Landry.
There’s no question the Titans are a better team with Landry than without him. He’s accounted for 256 tackles, 141 QB pressures, 71 QB hurries, 66 QB hits, 41 tackles for loss and 31 sacks over the last four seasons, and his breakout 2021 season — 49 QB pressures, 22 QB hits, 21 QB hurries, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks — only fuels optimism Tennessee’s pass rush could be even more dangerous in 2022 with Landry, Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry and a fully healthy Dupree.
However, Robinson has hinted that while he’s all for locking Landry down for the foreseeable future, he won’t do so if it means crippling the team financially.
“It is a balance of keeping that [pass rush unit] together and working through Harold’s contract,” Robinson added. “[We have to be] mindful of players we have kind of coming down the pike too that we want to try to keep as well.”
