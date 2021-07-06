The Tennessee Titans spent much of the offseason revamping their No. 28 overall defense from a year ago, placing great emphasis on the pass rush and cornerbacks, specifically.
Yet an equally important, but less-talked-about unit that underwent drastic changes in its own right is the defensive line. Pro Football Focus ranks the Titans defensive line 23rd overall heading into the 2021 season -- two spots lower than the organization ranked them last year.
There is still much to be decided at the position as new signings and young talent will battle for playing time behind third-year defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The only known at this point in the offseason is that Simmons will be the anchor of the line with free agent signing Denico Autry expected to start on the end.
Tennessee has several other players figuring into the mix including Teair Tart, Larell Murchison, Abry Jones, Naquan Jones, Woodrow Hamilton and Trevon Coley.
Tart, a 2020 undrafted free agent signing, and Murchison, a 2020 fifth-round pick, are perhaps the most intriguing players of the group. Titans coaches appear to be high on Tart, who played in seven games with one start last year.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle contributed five tackles, two quarterback hits, a tackle for loss and one pass defensed as a rookie. He might have the inside track on the team’s No. 2 defensive tackle job.
"With Tart, he wouldn’t be here if we didn’t see the talent in the guy,” defensive line coach Terrell Williams recently told Titans beat writer Paul Kuharksy. “Really, the biggest thing for me is seeing him continue to develop from the strength standpoint, from a learning standpoint.
“He’s another guy that I am really excited about to see what he does in training camp. He’s had really a good off-season program. When he did get in there a year ago, I thought he did some really good things. So, I am really excited about him.”
Murchison emerged last season, playing in 10 games and gaining vauable experience to set himself up for a potentially bigger role in 2021. Murchison likely figures to be a sub on passing downs and potentially on sets involving three or more defensive lineman.
Behind Simmons, Autry, Tart and Murchison, there are several guys who could be fighting for anywhere from one to three spots. Arbry Jones, who spent the last eight seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, figures to be no more than a rotational piece. Playing in 105 games, Jones racked up 186 career tackles, 9.5 sacks and three fumble recoveries.
Naquan Jones, who’s listed at 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, could be another big body to help plug the lanes on running plays and providing penetration on pass plays. Coley, who had nine tackles, two QB hits and one sack last season for the Arizona Cardinals, is likely a depth piece.
The only remaining questions now is how many defensive linemen will the Titans carry heading into the season? Tennessee had six linemen to start the 2020 season. The argument could be made for keeping at least that many this season, if not more.
