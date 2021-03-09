Rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson played the most expensive four snaps in Tennessee Titans franchise history.
Appearing in a mere one game, Wilson had two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was issued a trespass warning by TSU police, crashed his car into a concrete wall, was charged with a DUI, suspended one game for a violation of team rules and finally placed on the reserve/non-football illness list — and pocketed $6,547,000 million for his troubles.
But now, the Titans can move on from the self-sabotaging 6-foot-6 tackle after trading him to the Miami Dolphins along with a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. The Titans will eat $1.85 million in cap space this year just to get rid of Wilson.
Tennessee will be on the hook for roughly $4.5 million of Wilson’s signing bonus money on this year’s cap, while Miami will be responsible for Wilson’s $4.6 million base salary over the next three seasons. The move opens up $3 million in cap space in both 2022 and 2023.
The marriage between the Titans and the 22-year-old tackle was all but over after Wilson tweeted he was “done with football as a Titan” on Feb. 22, in what was seemingly a response to General Manager Jon Robinson’s ultimatum a week prior.
“I think he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football and that’s going to be on him,” Robinson said in mid-February. “I know what the expectation level is here. It’s no different than any other player on the football team. We have a certain standard that we want players to prepare and perform at professionally, and as people. A lot of work to be done there.”
Wilson is the second player that Robinson has parted ways with before his rookie deal expired. Linebacker Kevin Dodd was released in the third year of his contract after playing just nine combined games in his first two seasons.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.