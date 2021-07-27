The Tennessee Titans have had a busy three days, signing the final member of their 2021 draft class and adding a few new members to their defense.
On Saturday, Tennessee agreed to terms with third-round linebacker Monty Rice — the final member of the team’s eight-player draft class to sign his rookie contract. Rice, the 92nd overall pick, played in nine games for Georgia in 2020, registering 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown.
In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Rice accumulated 115 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, five pass breakups, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles. He was a finalist for the 2020 Butkus award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Nearly three hours after signing Rice, the Titans placed 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley and center Aaron Brewer on the non-football injury list, which is designed for players who have suffered an injury unrelated to playing in the NFL, such as Farley’s back injury.
Linebacker Bud Dupree, offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo and running back Jeremy McNichols on the physically unable to perform list, which is for players who can’t train due to football-related injuries. Players on the PUP list do not count against a team’s 53-man roster but do count against the 90-man roster.
Tennessee also added edge rusher John Simon and waived linebacker Tuzar Skipper on Sunday and defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush on Monday.
Simon is an eight-year veteran who has had stops with four different teams. The 30-year-old has 277 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits, 21 sacks, 11 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Peko, 28, has played in 13 games over since 2016. He had 13 career tackles, one QB pressure and one QB hurry. He hasn’t played in more than 10 percent of his team’s defensive snaps.
Rush has spent two years in the NFL with stops in Philadelphia, Green Bay and Seattle. He has 14 career tackles, three tackles for loss, a QB hit, two pass breakups, and one QB pressure.
The Titans begin training camp on Tuesday and will hold their first official practice on Wednesday.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.