Widely considered the No. 2 center on the free agent market behind Tampa Bay’s Ryan Jensen, Ben Jones re-signed to a two-year, $14 million deal with the Tennessee Titans on Monday.
His $7 million per year salary is a slight raise from the $6.75 million he made over the last two seasons.
The anchor of Tennessee’s offensive line, Jones played 1,160 offensive snaps for Tennessee in 2021, taking only five penalties and allowing just one sack. In addition, he was one of just 10 Titans players to play in all 17 games.
His durability is perhaps the most underrated aspect of his game. Since joining the Titans in 2016, Jones has missed just one game in six years, and he has played more than 1,000 snaps in seven of the last eight seasons.
"Ben does a great job of always being available," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said of Jones at the NFL Combine. "Continuity is important. And just judging from his performance on the field, his durability and availability is something that I will always admire.
Jones, 32, has finished ranked as one of Pro Football Focus’ top 10 centers each of the last three seasons, and he was PFF’s No. 6 available interior offensive lineman in free agency.
The Titans also signed offensive tackle Jamarco Jones to a two-year $5.75 million deal on Monday, and the team will not tender right tackle David Quessenberry, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed.
Quessenberry started every game at right tackle for the Titans in 2021, allowing a team-high 11 sacks while playing 1,184 offensive snaps. He will become an unrestricted free agent.
Jones, a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018, could be a candidate to replace Quessenberry on the right side. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve but played in 36 games, including seven starts, over the last three years with the Seahawks.
Dillon Radunz, the Titans’ 2021 second-round pick, could be an internal candidate to replace Quessenberry as well.
