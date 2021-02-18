With the 2021 NFL draft approaching, Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson is presumably optimistic that his first-round pick this year pans out better than last year’s.
Stating he hoped “not to miss on too many drafts,” during Tuesday’s zoom call with reporters, Robinson may be close to throwing in the towel on 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson.
The 6-foot-5 tackle was drafted with the 29th overall pick last year — and misfortune has followed him ever since. Wilson played just four snaps last year and was arrested for a DUI, among other off-field issues. The Titans placed him on the reserve/non-football illness list once the season was over and Robinson said he hasn’t talked to him since.
“We’ve tried to exhaust a lot of resources trying to help [Wilson], but at the end of the day he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do things the way we want them done. We’re not asking anybody to do anything different than we are the other 90 guys in the offseason program, or 53 when we get down to the cut time.”
Wilson already had some concerns surrounding him regarding his work ethic and his ability to project to the NFL leading up to the draft. Robinson stated he and head coach Mike Vrabel did their homework on the 22-year-old tackle, feeling comfortable enough to draft him with their first pick.
However, Wilson gave the Titans every reason to regret their decision. He missed significant time during his rookie year with two stints on the reserve/COVID-19 list and appeared on a police report stemming from a party on Tennessee State University’s campus, which led to him receiving a trespass warning.
In September, Wilson was charged with a DUI after losing control of his car while doing donuts on Charlotte Avenue and crashing his car into a concrete wall. He admitted to having a few drinks before getting into his car and later blew a .107 on a breathalyzer test. Tennessee’s legal limit is .08.
“We did a lot of work a year ago leading up to selecting him, the evaluation process, talking to different sources, visiting with him countless numbers of times,” Robinson continued. “For whatever reason, the player that this fall was here in Nashville wasn’t the guy that we spent time with last year.
“I think he’s going to have to make a determination if he wants to do everything necessary to play pro football and that’s going to be on him. I know what the expectation level is here, it’s no different than any other player on the football team. We have a certain standard that we want players to prepare and perform at professionally, and as people. A lot of work to be done there.”
Although he didn’t outright indicate that the Titans could be close to parting ways with Wilson, Robinson didn’t exactly rule out the possibility either.
“We’ll see,” Robinson said. “I’m constantly monitoring the situation. We have people that have been in contact with him that I’ve talked to kind of third party-wise, but we’ll see how that one goes.”
