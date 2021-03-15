Free agent linebacker Jayon Brown is projected to receive a substantial pay raise this offseason, but the Tennessee Titans may not be the team that gives it to him.
An inquiry into trading for another inside linebacker over the weekend may have tipped their hand as to whether or not they expect Brown to return in 2021.
According to a report from NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Titans were a serious contender to land former Houston Texans linebacker Benardrick McKinney before he was ultimately traded to the Miami Dolphins for linebacker Shaq Lawson. In addition to swapping Lawson for McKinney, the Texans also get a sixth-round pick from the Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
“Houston gave Benardrick McKinney permission to seek a trade over the last few days,” Rapoport tweeted. “The Dolphins and Titans showed the most interest. It came together this AM.”
McKinney is the second former Mike Vrabel pupil the Titans have failed to land during the last month after unsuccessfully pursuing former Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals.
Vrabel was McKinney’s position coach for his rookie and sophomore years in the NFL before becoming his defensive coordinator for his third year. In his three years working with Vrabel, McKinney recorded 287 tackles, nine sacks, 25 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles, earning a second team All-Pro selection in 2016.
The Titans’ run at McKinney could suggest the state of the team’s inside linebackers heading into next season. According to Spotrac, Brown’s estimated market value is $11.1 million annually, and he’s projected to sign contract similar to Eric Kendricks’ five-year, $50 million contract that he signed with the Vikings in 2018.
There could also be a little foreshadowing into Rashaan Evans’ future as the Titans have until May 3 to decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option. Speaking to reporters recently, Robinson wouldn’t commit either way about Evans future.
“We’ve got time to make that decision," Robinson said. "That’s a 2022 cap year implication, so we’ve got to get through where we’re at now and then work towards that decision a little later in the process.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.