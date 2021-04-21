Twenty-one NFL teams have now officially stated they will be skipping voluntary in-person workouts this year, and the Tennessee Titans are now one of them.
The team formally issued a statement on Tuesday through the NFL Players Association that was essentially a voicing of support for the previous teams that decided against the in-person workouts and a declaration to follow suit.
“We have come together as a team and have had several conversations about what is best for the players in our locker room,” the statement read. “Based on the injury data from the previous year, along with the facts and recommendation provided by our union, we are in solidarity with other players across the NFL who will exercise their right to not attend in-person voluntary workouts. We understand that some players will need to be at our facility for different reasons during this time and we respect the right of every player afforded to us in our CBA.”
NFLPA Executive Director DeMaurice Smith told ESPN over the weekend that by skipping the voluntary, in-person workouts last season, concussions were down 30 percent and time missed due to injuries was down 23 percent.
The NFLPA has been pushing for an all-virtual offseason similar to 2020 when training camp was delayed and the preseason was eliminated. NFLPA president J.C. Tretter recently referenced third-party data that showed there was no negative correlation between last year’s virtual offseason and on-field performance.
The NFL sent a memo last week to all 32 teams informing them that the first four weeks of the offseason workouts, which began this week and run through May 14, will be held virtually before transitioning to in-person workouts on May 17.
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said last week that he had been vaccinated and many of the team’s coaches have been as well. Tennessee is breaking in new offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who won’t get to work with any of his players until minicamp in June.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.