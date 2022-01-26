It’s hard to understand why Tennessee Titans edge rusher Harold Landry wasn’t on the AFC’s Pro Bowl roster to begin with.
But after Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa had to withdraw from the game due to injury on Tuesday, a spot finally opened up for Landry as a starter and not an alternate.
It marks Landry’s first Pro Bowl selection and gives the Titans two Pro Bowlers, along with safety Kevin Byard. Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, left tackle Taylor Lewan, guard Rodger Saffold, defensive lineman Denico Autry, special teams ace Ola Adeniyi and long snapper Morgan Cox were named Pro Bowl alternates in December.
Landry had a breakout 2021 season that saw him rack up 75 tackles, 49 QB pressures, 22 QB hits, 21 QB hurries, 14 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, nine QB knockdowns, and a forced fumble on 981 defensive snaps. He has 31 sacks in four seasons with the Titans.
Landry led the NFL in QB hurries, ranked third in pressures and 10th in sacks. He had an eight-game stretch with at least half a sack or more.
In last Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Landry had six tackles, 1.5 sacks and a tackle for loss. In five career playoff games, Landry has 23 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
