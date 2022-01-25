The Tennessee Titans were expected to change up their coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season.
It took the team just three days to send a few guys packing.
The Titans parted ways with four coaches on Tuesday including inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett, assistant special teams coach Matt Edwards, assistant defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze, and assistant strength and conditioning coach Mondray Gee.
Brent Dougherty of 104.5-FM first reported the Haslett and Udeze news, Buc Reising of 104.5-FM first reported the Edwards news, and Joe Rexrode of The Athletic and 102.5-FM first reported the Gee news.
“We will have meetings on [the coaching staff] throughout the week and some other things that I will have to put into consideration,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday.
While Haslett brough plenty of head coaching and defensive coordinator experience to the table, he appeared to have fallen out favor after the noticeable regression of Rashaan Evans and Jayon Brown.
Both were limited to 12 and 10 games, respectively, due to injuries, while Evans was a healthy scratch in Tennessee’s playoff loss to Cincinnati and Brown was a healthy scratch in the final two games of the regular season.
Udeze spent one season with the Titans after a year as the linebackers coach at Vanderbilt. His departure may be the most surprising considering the defensive line was one of Tennessee’s strengths in 2021 thanks to breakout seasons from defensive end Denico Autry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.
Tennessee had the fourth-best run stop win rate in the NFL (33 percent), while Autry and Simmons ranked second and third on the Titans, respectively in QB pressures (32, 26), sacks (9, 8.5), QB hits (18, 16), QB hurries (14, 10), and QB knockdowns (8, 6).
Edwards joined the Titans in 2018 and spent two seasons as the team’s assistant special teams coach. He was moved to a defensive assistant working with linebackers in 2020 before being moved back to assistant special teams coach this season.
Gee spent three seasons with the Titans and 21 seasons in the NFL. He was an assistant strength and conditioning coachfor the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-2018.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.