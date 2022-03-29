Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has always been a sucker for a good joint practice during training camp.
Especially when that practice involves good friend and former teammate Tom Brady.
Vrabel disclosed on Monday at the NFL owners meetings that the Titans are planning to hold joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals this year.
"Not only is it an evaluation, but it is also preparation," Vrabel told Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. "These are good football teams. You saw what Arizona did to us the first week of the season [last year]. It's a talented team, a fast team. And we know how good Tampa Bay is, so these are opportunities for us to prepare and also evaluate our team.
"[Bucs coach] Bruce [Arians] and [Cardinals coach] Kliff [Kingsbury] do a great job of scheduling these practices, and doing it in a safe and the most competitive way possible."
It marks the fourth time in five seasons Tennessee will hold a preseason practice against a Tom Brady-led team (Tennessee held a joint practice with the Patriots in 2019 when Brady was still in New England).
It’s also the fourth time in five years Tennessee has scheduled a joint practice with Tampa Bay (2018, 2020-2022). The Titans and Bucs planned to hold a joint practice in 2020 but never did so due to COVD-19 concerns.
Last year’s joint practice at AdventHealth Training Center in Florida resembled a UFC event more so than a practice after then-Bucs receiver Antonio Brown was ejected 30 minutes in after throwing punches at Titans cornerback Chris Jackson.
Then-Titans WR Fred Brown also got into it with Bucs cornerback Herb Miller and Tampa linebacker Devin White tackled then-Titans running back Jeremy McNichols out of bounds which led to a benches-clearing brawl.
The Titans open the 2022 preseason on the road but then host the Bucs in Week 2 before wrapping up with the Cardinals in Week 3.
