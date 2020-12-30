Several Tennessee Titans players have gotten involved with fundraising efforts for people affected by the bomb that went off in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.
Linebacker Will Compton started a donation page on visitmusiccity.com, pledging $1,000 of his own money and challenging a few teammates to do the same. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Daren Bates, rookie tackle Isaiah Wilson, rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and long snapper Matt Overton all matched Compton's $1,000 donation on Tuesday evening.
“I’d like to encourage you to donate to those affected by the explosion in Nashville,” Compton tweeted. “$ goes to residents & small biz whose work has been put on hold. ANY amount helps.”
Not long after the initial fundraising page launched, Compton announced that Barstool Sports and Bussin’ with the Boys podcast were selling “Nashville Strong” T-shirts with all proceeds going to Music City Inc., which benefits anyone affected by the explosion on Second Avenue.
The shirts range in size from small up to 3XL and are selling for $28. They can be purchased on the Barstool Sports website.
“Nashville has been hit, knocked down and beat in 2020 but we don’t go that easy!!” tweeted Titans Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan, who co-hosts the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast with Compton. “Purchase a Nashville strong T-Shirt and support everyone affected by the bombing Christmas Day!!”
Downtown businesses affected by the bombing include AT&T, Rodizio Grill, The Melting Pot, Buffalo's Nashville, Coyote Ugly, Dicks Last Resort, Mike's Ice Cream & Coffee Bar, Wildhorse Saloon, B.B. King's Blues Club & Restaurant, Hooters, Old Spaghetti Factory, The Corner Market and Pride & Glory Tattoo, among many others.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.