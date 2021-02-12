While the debate over whether Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill belongs in the discussion of the NFL’s top signal callers endures, the 32-year-old was recently ranked as the league’s No. 8 QB by a panelist of NFL.com writers.
The rankings critiqued all 59 players to start an NFL game at QB last year and assessed which passer had the best 2020 season, including the playoffs.
The seven quarterbacks ranked ahead of Tannehill include (in order) Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson.
“Passer rating isn't a perfect statistic, but it's something we're all generally familiar with, so it's a nice contextual device,” NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice said. “Over seven years with the Dolphins, Tannehill posted triple-digit passer ratings in 22 games. In his first two years with the Titans, he has 21.”
In his first season with the Titans, Tannehill had the fourth-highest quarterback rating in NFL history (117.5) and followed it up with a 106.5 rating in 2020 — fifth-best in the league.
Tannehill has revived his career since joining Tennessee two years ago. He has an 18-8 record as the Titans starter, leading the team to the playoffs both years with an AFC championship appearance two years ago.
His breakout 2019 season led to a four-year, $118 million contract extension last offseason, prompting many to question if the Titans overpaid for an aging quarterback who happened to luck into a good season.
Tannehill proved his naysayers wrong, passing for 3,984 yards and 34 touchdowns with just eight interceptions and a 65.7 completion percentage. He also added 272 yards rushing and seven more touchdowns on the ground.
Mentioned in the MVP race for much of the first six games of the year, Tannehill threw the third-fewest interceptions among quarterbacks to start every game and ranked fourth in QBR, seventh in the NFL in touchdowns passes and 13th in passing yards.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.