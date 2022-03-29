After parting ways with both Rodger Saffold and David Quessenberry at the start of free agency, it appears the Tennessee Titans have a good idea of who their replacements will be in 2022.
Speaking at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that recently signed 6-foot-4 lineman Jamarco Jones will at least get an opportunity to compete for a starting job — the same role vacated by Pro Bowl guard Saffold.
"... We feel his best football is in front of him,” Vrabel said, per Titans team reporter Jim Wyatt. “We've been able to evaluate him against some very good opponents. This year he played left guard against the Saints, and we're hoping he can start there. But he has versatility as well and has played all across the line."
Jones, 25, isn’t just another free agent addition. Vrabel is perhaps as familiar with the 293-pound offensive tackle as any other coach in the NFL.
After all, Vrabel was the one who recruited Jones to Ohio State when the lineman was a four-star recruit, before the now-Titans coach left to join the Houston Texans.
"I have known Jamarco since he was 16 years old and would go into De La Salle High School on the south side of Chicago and watch him play basketball and practice in the morning," Vrabel said.
While it appears Jones is penciled in — at least for now — at left guard, 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz could be in line to replace Quessenberry at right tackle.
Radunz, who bounced around the offensive line during his rookie season, playing both tackle and guard, registered 124 offensive snaps and allowed two sacks while seeing action in six games.
He seemingly came a long way from training camp when Vrabel called him out for a lack of consistency and growth while demanding the 24-year-old play better.
Through the first 15 weeks of the past season, Radunz didn’t play more than 22 offensive snaps collectively. But in Week 16, he had the best performance of his rookie year against the San Francisco 49ers when he started in place of Taylor Lewan.
He held his own against 49ers pass rushers Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead, and likely showed enough growth and development to convince GM Jon Robinson not to offer a free agent tender to Quessenberry.
"I thought Dillon did a nice job in the San Francisco game, and he continues to work and improve," Robinson said at the Senior Bowl. "Dillon had not played a whole lot of football [at North Dakota State] — he played in 2019, one game in 2020, and then the Senior Bowl — and we saw him continue to get better toward the end of the year. His performance in the 49ers game, again, was good, but he has to build on that."
Although Vrabel told reporters at the NFL Combine earlier this month that Radunz is not ready to start now, he did admit he’ll be given every opportunity to do so.
Radunz’s time could come sooner rather than later.
