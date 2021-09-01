Tuesday was roster cutdown day and the Tennessee Titans parted way with 17 players.
However, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson still has some final roster decisions to make with nine players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including four starters and another potential starter.
Players on the reserve/COVID-19 list don’t count against a team’s 53-man roster, meaning the Titans will still have more cuts to make as they get players back.
Those cut on Tuesday included:
RB Javian Hawkins
FB Tory Carter
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
WR Mason Kinsey
WR Fred Brown
TE Jared Pinkney
TE Miller Forristall
OL Cole Banwart
OL Jordan Roos
OL Christian DiLauro
OL Derwin Gray
DL Woodrow Hamilton
LB Wyatt Ray
LB Jan Johnson
CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun
S Jamal Carter
Fitzpatrick’s release is easily the most perplexing given the Titans gave up fourth-, fifth- and seventh-round picks to move up in the fourth round to draft him. He has ideal size (he’s 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds) to potentially establish himself as a reliable red-zone target and work his way into a No. 2 or 3 receiver in the future.
Kinsey had by far the most productive preseason of any Titans receiver. He led the team with 14 receptions and 131 yards and added a touchdown, but it was all for naught as he now finds himself looking for a spot on a practice squad somewhere. The Titans would strongly like to stash him on theirs.
Hamilton’s release was also a bit surprising. He enjoyed a decent training camp and figured to be in solid position to factor into the Titans’ defensive line rotation.
Although the Titans’ roster is 17 players lighter, Robinson still has some intriguing decisions to make at quarterback, running back, receiver and linebacker. Currently, Ryan Tannehill, Ben Jones, Nate Davis, Harold Landry, Geoff Swaim, Jeremy McNichols, Nick Dzubnar, Racey McMath and Justin March-Lillard are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Once Tannehill returns, the Titans must decide to keep either Logan Woodside or Matt Barkley. Both were solid during the preseason, but Woodside should be the choice.
When McNichols returns, the running back puzzle gets a little more convoluted. Darrynton Evans is the presumed No. 2 and Brian Hill is on injured reserve. That leaves McNichols and Mekhi Sargent for the third spot. McNichols made a limited impact in spot duty last year, and Sargent led the team with 187 yards and a touchdown in three preseason games. This one could be a coin flip, but most observers lean toward Sargent due to his higher upside and youths (he’s two years younger than McNichols).
Swaim’s return, that could be the end of the road for Luke Stocker. Tommy Hudson looked competent in camp and the preseason and he’s a favorite of Titans coaches.
Jones and Davis returning likely means Daniel Munyer is the odd man out on the offensive line. Aaron Brewer can play both guard and center, and the Titans seem content with rookie tackle Dillon Radunz being a backup guard this year while he adjusts to the NFL.
Dzubnar and McMath could have stuck on special teams, and still may have an outside shot. It’s hard to see McMath finding a spot in the receiving core behind the team’s seven other receivers. He’s a prime practice squad candidate for Tennessee.
