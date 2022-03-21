Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel stood at the podium at Nissan Stadium following Tennessee’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and declared that everyone needed to be better around quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Well, General Manager Jon Robinson listened.
Robinson not only cleansed the roster of the underachieving, injury-prone Julio Jones, but he added two more offensive weapons in receiver Robert Woods, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, and tight end Austin Hooper, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal on Friday.
Woods was on-pace for his fourth straight season with 85 or more receptions and his third 1,000-yard season in the last four years before he tore his ACL during practice on Nov. 13.
The 29-year-old wideout recorded consecutive 1,110-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, and back-to-back 90-catch seasons in 2019 and 2020. He gives the Titans a legitimate No. 2 receiver behind A.J. Brown.
Considered a perfect fit for Tennessee’s offensive scheme, Woods excels at running intermediate, middle-of-the-field routes and play-action passes — two staples of the Titans’ passing game — and his strength as a run blocker should open up things more for Tannehill and Derrick Henry.
“(Robert) Woods has always been a player that I personally have respected,” Vrabel said in November. “He goes out there and blocks. … I would say that [Cooper Kupp] and Woods are two of the best blocking wide receivers in the league.”
ESPN Stats & Info backs up Vrabel’s statement. Woods has 288 run block wins over the last five seasons, second only to now-former teammate Cooper Kupp.
Additionally, Woods’ contract — $10 million in base salary, $13.5 million cap hit in 2022 — is easy enough to get out of as the team would absorb with no dead money from 2022 through 2025, should he be released.
Hooper, a two-time Pro Bowler, also impeccably fits Tennessee’s offensive scheme as a pass catcher and a solid run blocker. And he gives the Titans the bona fide tight end they haven’t had since Delanie Walker — the last Tennessee tight end with more than 41 receptions or 70 targets in a season.
Although his last two years in Cleveland were disappointing to say the least, Hooper is just two years removed from back-to-back 70-reception seasons. He was targeted 88 and 97 times, respectively.
Hooper, 27, has caught 73 of his targets over his six-year career and he has dropped just 4.1 percent of his targets. He has 298 receptions for 3,024 yards and 23 touchdowns in 88 career games.
