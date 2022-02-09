Before General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel joined the Tennessee Titans in 2016 and 2018, respectively, the franchise was mired in misfortune and mediocrity.
But following two straight division titles and three consecutive playoff appearances, that’s no longer the case. Now perceived as one of the top organizations in the AFC, the Titans announced on Tuesday they’ve locked down Robinson and Vrabel for the foreseeable future, signing both to contract extensions.
Financial terms are not being disclosed.
"I am proud to say that Jon and Mike will be leading our football team for years to come," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a release. "I have seen the team improve on a yearly basis under their direction, and I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans.
“Together they have developed a culture within our organization that has been essential to our success. Their values align with mine and what I want the Titans to be. They demand excellence from themselves and others, work well together, are always striving to improve and they care deeply for our players and staff."
Since Vrabel’s arrival in 2018, only six teams have more wins than the Titans, and only three active head coaches have more wins than Vrabel’s 41 — Kansas City’s Andy Reid (50), Los Angeles’ Sean McVay (44), and Baltimore’s John Harbaugh (43).
In fact, the previous three Titans head coaches, Mike Munchak (22-26), Ken Whisenhunt (3-20), and Mike Mularkey (20-21) combined to win 45 games in seven seasons.
Vrabel’s .631 win percentage is the best in Titans franchise history of those who coached in 10 or more games, and his 41 career wins are fourth-most all-time in franchise history behind Jeff Fisher (110), Bum Phillips (55) and Jack Pardee (43). Vrabel and Pardee are the only coaches in franchise history to begin their careers with four straight winning seasons.
Since Robinson’s arrival in 2016, only six teams have more wins than the Titans, and only four active GMs have more wins than Robinson’s 59 — New England’s Bill Belichick (67), New Orleans’ Mickey Loomis (65), Pittsburgh’s Kevin Colbert (62) and Kansas City’s Brett Veach (60).
Robinson has far outperformed his predecessor Ruston Webster, who had an 18-46 record from 2012-2015. Before Webster, Mike Reinfeldt had moderate success as Tennessee’s GM, compiling a 46-34 record from 2007-2011 with two playoff appearances, but Robinson’s resume includes four playoff appearances, six straight winning seasons, an AFC Championship appearance and back-to-back AFC South titles.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the only other team with six straight winning seasons since 2016.
Beyond just the wins, of Tennessee’s 22 offensive and defensive starters this season, Robinson drafted nine of them and signed two more as undrafted free agents.
Among his draft pick success stories are Derrick Henry, Kevin Byard, Harold Landry, Jeffery Simmons, A.J. Brown, Nate Davis, Amani Hooker and David Long Jr., who have combined for seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro selections, two NFL rushing titles, an NFL Offensive Player of the Year award, and one PFWA All-Rookie selection.
That’s not even mentioning Jack Conklin’s first team All-Pro selection during his rookie season in 2016. He was also named a Pro Bowl alternate that year as well.
