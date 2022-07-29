Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel likes to play his personnel decisions close to the vest.
But when it comes to the offensive line, Vrabel all but tipped his hand in June when he stated that 2021 second-round pick Dillon Radunz had been working primarily at right tackle during the offseason.
By default, that left free agent signee Jamarco Jones and 2021 backup Aaron Brewer to battle for the starting left guard job and 2022 third-round pick Nicholas Petit-Frere as Radunz’s potential backup at RT.
Vrabel confirmed as much Tuesday during the first day of Titans training camp, explicitly outlining the offensive line competitions heading into the team’s first scheduled practice on Wednesday.
“I think until somebody absolutely solidifies that, Jamarco and Brew will work,” Vrabel said. “Dillon and Nick — all the other tackles that we have. We're going to have to line up with five guys tomorrow in the first group and see what that looks like after the first practice, and then give everybody an opportunity to compete.”
While Petit-Frere is a longshot to push Radunz for a starting spot as a rookie, the third-round pick did play in 35 games at Ohio State and was a first-team All-America and first-team All-Big Ten selection last year. Although he has quick feet and active hands, Petit-Frere’s run-blocking skills need some fine-tuning before he is thrown into the fire.
Radunz has been a bit of an enigma since being drafted 53rd overall in 2021. He took reps at both tackle and guard spots during practice last season and spent most of his rookie season as the player without a position. Vrabel even doubled down on his hedging, stating during OTAs that it wasn’t the time to tie Radunz to one position.
Perhaps it was the best thing for his development. After all, Radunz was further behind the eight-ball than most rookie linemen — having registered only 215 pass blocking snaps at North Dakota State and essentially sitting out a year before being drafted due to the COVID pandemic.
Or perhaps the Titans simply didn’t believe Radunz was best suited as a tackle, which he later proved he could hold his own in a Week 15 start against the San Francisco 49ers. Radunz played all 62 offensive snaps, holding Nick Bosa in check and even causing the 49ers to move the Pro Bowl pass rusher to the right side to try to generate more sacks.
“Dillon ... came from a smaller school, was affected by the COVID year and really only played one game, and then he played in the Senior Bowl,” Titans GM Jon Robinson said. “So, he had played football, but the recent history certainly wasn't extensive, and he worked at it last year.
“And I thought he made some good strides in this offseason. I think it's different for different players, just kind of how quickly they assimilate themselves to our program and how quickly they can go out and perform.”
By all accounts, Radunz’s late-season momentum has carried over into the offseason. Working almost exclusively at right tackle, the second-year lineman is reportedly coming into his own, impressing the coaching staff with how quickly he has assimilated to his new role.
Jones, on the other hand, is a bit more of a question mark. Vrabel is already quite familiar with the 6-foot-4, 293-pound lineman after recruiting him as a four-star prospect at Ohio State.
But Jones is joining a new system and competing with a player (Brewer) who has 24 games and six starts of experience in that system. Jones has the size advantage — he’s three inches taller and approximately five pounds heavier — but Brewer has the edge in athleticism, playing a style of game he describes as “quick twitch, explosive.”
While wide receiver was the position group with the fiercest competition during training camp last year, offensive line could take that title this year.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
