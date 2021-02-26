The Tennessee Titans and 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Wilson appear to be ready to move on from one another.
As volatile as the relationship has been, nobody could blame the Titans for shopping their 6-foot-5, 22-year-old right tackle. After all, they invested the 29th overall pick in Wilson, with the plan to transition him into a bookend tackle with Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan.
But after Wilson tweeted that he was “done with football as a Titan” on Feb. 22, the Titans have been exploring possible trade options to save face and recoup something for their former first-round pick, according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
“The Titans have shopped first-round tackle Isaiah Wilson, sources say, open to dealing the former Georgia standout,” he tweeted Thursday night. “After a rough rookie season that included a suspension and stint on the non-football injury list, a fresh start may benefit all parties.”
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson recently told reporters that he hadn’t spoken to Wilson since placing him on the reserve/non-football illness list on Dec. 9. Robinson also gave Wilson an ultimatum regarding his playing future, stating the former Georgia Bulldog had to decide whether or not he wanted to be a professional football player.
The Titans will have their work cut out for them trying to convince any team to give up anything other than a mid-round draft pick for Wilson, whose rookie year was marred by one avoidable mistake after another.
Things started to go off the rails after Wilson was issued a trespass warning from the TSU police while attending an on-campus party. Reports said he contemplated jumping out a second-floor window to evade the police.
He was later hit with DUI charges after crashing his car into a concrete wall after a night of drinking. Wilson was also suspended for violating team rules near the end of the season before being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.
Wilson signed a four-year, $11.53 million contract after the draft and played just four snaps during his rookie season. The only other first-round pick to see less playing time in 2020 was Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
