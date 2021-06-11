Tennessee Titans fourth-round pick Rashad Weaver’s legal future may be uncertain, but his NFL future is quite clear.
Weaver, the 135th overall pick in the April’s draft, agreed to terms with the Titans on Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. He’s the sixth player of Tennessee’s eight draft picks to sign his rookie contract.
Despite his new contract, Weaver still faces a complicated legal situation. He was charged with assault on April 18 — the day before he was drafted — after witnesses identified Weaver as the man who allegedly hit Demetria Navjelis in the head outside of the Foxtail club in Pittsburgh.
Weaver has a preliminary hearing regarding the incident scheduled for Oct. 5.
The Titans released a statement shortly after the incident went public stating they did not know about the assault before drafting Weaver. Head coach Mike Vrabel corroborated that statement when he spoke to reporters two weeks later.
“We understand the severity of the accusations,” Vrabel said. “We take them very seriously. But we’re also going to allow the legal process to run its course... We stand by our process. Again, the allegations we take very seriously.”
Pending the outcome of his legal issues, Weaver should provide an added boost to the Titans pass rush. The 23-year-old was a Bednarick Award semifinalist, totaling 35 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles for Pittsburgh in 2020.
He, along with free agent additions Bud Dupree and Denico Autry, should help an anemic Titans pass rush that had just 19 sacks last year — third-fewest in the NFL.
