The Tennessee Titans signed a bevy of draft picks and undrafted free agents on Thursday who will begin the team’s rookie mini-camp on Saturday with fresh new contracts.
The Titans erased any doubt about the health of first-round cornerback Caleb Farley, signing him to a four-year, $13.94 million contract. The 22-year-old is just the third first-round pick from the 2021 draft to sign his rookie contract. He could compete with projected starters Kristian Fulton and Janoris Jenkins for playing time as a rookie.
Although he’s had two back surgeries, which resulted in his draft stock taking a hit, Farley and General Manager Jon Robinson both are confident the 6-foot-2 corner will be ready for the start of the regular season.
“Our doctors and trainers spent a lot of time analyzing the stuff and talking with Caleb over the phone, and we’re super stoked to have him as a part of our football team,” Robinson said.
Farley added: “I'm in good health and I'm extremely excited for the upcoming season…Lord willing, I knew I was going to be playing football this year.”
Tennessee also signed second-round tackle Dillon Radunz, fourth-round receiver Dez Fitzpatrick, and sixth-round receiver Racey McMath and sixth-round safety Brady Breeze.
Radunz is expected to compete with Kendall Lamm and Ty Sambrailo for the starting right tackle position, while Fitzpatrick and McMath could challenge for a spot at wideout with Tennessee looking for depth behind A.J. Brown and Josh Reynolds.
“We like (Fitzpatrick’s) speed; we like his length,” Robinson said. “He's got good route running skills. He's got some things he's got to clean up. I love his toughness. I love his tenacity as a blocker. He's good in traffic catching the football.”
Added head coach Mike Vrabel: “(McMath) plays with a lot of speed and violence and is willing to put his body on the line for his football team, and we'll continue to develop him and work with him on route craft and details and coverage recognition and all those things that go into improving as a wide receiver.”
Linebacker Monty Rice (third round), cornerback Elijah Molden (third round) and edge rusher Rashad Weaver (fourth round) are the remaining unsigned players from Tennessee’s draft class.
The Titans also announced they signed 10 undrafted rookie free agents including:
RB Mekhi Sargent (Iowa)
FB Tory Carter (LSU)
TE Briley Moore (Kansas State)
TE Miller Forristall (Alabama)
OL Chandon Herring (Brigham Young)
DL Naquan Jones (Michigan State)
OL Cole Banwart (Iowa)
OLB Justus Reed (Virginia Tech)
K Blake Haubeil (Ohio State)
P James Smith (Cincinnati)
“We'll continue to evaluate players that are available,” Robinson added. “Players that are on the street that don't have jobs or players that do have jobs on other teams that may become available. That's part of my job. That's part of our job is to constantly evaluate the pool of players, the supply of players that you can add to your football team and then make the decisions that's best for the team.”
