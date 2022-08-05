The Tennessee Titans continue to tweak their 90-man roster, and have added a Tennessee State alum to the mix in the secondary.
Former TSU Tiger Terrell Bonds signed with the team Wednesday, giving him a chance to compete for a spot on the Titans' cornerback depth chart.
Bonds entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 before signing with the Memphis Express in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football a year later.
After that, the Baltimore Ravens called, where he spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons and recorded six tackles. He was with the Miami Dolphins during the 2021 offseason before being cut, and spent some time earlier this year with the Pittsburgh Maulers in the United States Football League.
He had 18 tackles and a pick while playing this spring in Pittsburgh.
The Titans waived/injured defensive back Chris Williamson this week, paving a path for Bonds to compete for a roster spot.
At corner, the Titans have 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley penciled in for a starting spot alongside Kristian Fulton. 2022 second-round pick Roger McCreary and 2021 third-round pick Elijah Molden should compete for the slot corner spot.
Other corners on the roster include Brentwood native and 2022 draft pick Theo Jackson, Greg Mabin, Chris Jackson, Kenneth George Jr., Shakur Brown and Tre Swilling. Bonds will attempt to snag one of the last spots on the 53-man roster at corner, where special teams prowess will be a must.
Also this week, the Titans placed offensive lineman Daniel Munyear on injured reserve after suffering an injury Tuesday, and signed journeyman tackle Willie Wright.
