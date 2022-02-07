Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wanted to hire Tim Kelly prior to the 2021 season, but the Houston Texans denied his request to interview their then-offensive coordinator.
But now, nearly a year later, Vrabel got his man as the Titans are adding Kelly to the offensive coaching staff, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Chase McCabe of 102.5-FM reported that Kelly will serve as Tennessee’s senior offensive assistant and passing game coordinator.
Team officials stated that Kelly’s role with offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be similar to Jim Schwartz’s role with defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
Kelly joined the Texans as an offensive quality control coach in 2014, the same year Vrabel joined the team as linebackers coach. He worked his way up to tight ends coach in 2017 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019.
The Titans' passing offense saw a solid drop off transitioning from Arthur Smith to Downing this season, averaging 201.1 yards passing per game in 2021, down from the 228.3 yards-per-game-average in 2020.
Houston ranked 13th overall in total offense in both 2019 and 2020 but fell to 32nd in 2021 while bouncing back and forth between Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor under center. With Deshaun Watson under center, Houston ranked fourth in passing offense in 2020 and 15th in 2019.
The Texans were first in the NFL in yards per completion in 2020 (12.6) and 14th in 2019 (11.5), while Tennessee averaged just 10.4 yards per completion last season (25th). Kelly’s offenses also had the seventh-most first downs via pass in 2020 (222) and 11th-most in 2019 (203).
Despite a 2-11 record this year in the games that Mills played, he did finish his rookie season with 2,664 yards passing while completing 66.8 percent of his passes with 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and four 300-yard games under Kelly’s tutelage.
Mills ended the season with a solid five-game stretch in which he completed 68.4 percent of his throws for 1,258 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Texans won two of those games.
