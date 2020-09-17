A limited number of fans will be allowed inside Nissan Stadium for future Titans’ home games, the team confirmed on Thursday morning. The Tennessean first reported the news Wednesday evening.
Although fans will not be allowed for Sunday’s home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Titans can have limited capacity for each of the team's three home games in October. The Oct. 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be open to season ticket members up to 10 percent of the stadium’s capacity (7,000 fans), the Oct. 11 game against the Buffalo Bills will be open to 12.5 percent capacity (8,500 fans) and the Oct. 18 game against the Houston Texans will be open to 15 percent capacity (10,500 fans).
From November through the end of the season, Nissan Stadium could operate at 21 percent capacity -- the maximum number of fans the facility can accommodate under current CDC guidelines.
Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill stated last week that he believed the team, in conjunction with Mayor John Cooper’s office, had put together a safe and effective plan for fans to attend Titans home games in the not-too-distant future.
“We are thrilled to welcome fans back to Nissan Stadium and can’t thank Mayor Cooper and the Metro Nashville Public Health Department enough for their collaboration in making this possible,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihil said in a release. “The health and safety of our fans, players and staff remains our top priority and we felt like a gradual capacity plan was the right call, knowing that we may need to be flexible as time goes on. We feel confident that our Safe Stadium Plan will give everyone a safe and comfortable experience as they return to our gates.”
No tailgating or any pre-game activities will be allowed outside of Nissan Stadium. Guidelines for game day procedures are as follows:
- Socially-distant seating pods accommodating parties of one to a maximum of six people
- Mobile ticketing and parking, to eliminate physical contact while scanning passes
- Mandatory face coverings at all times, except when actively eating or drinking
- Over 300 hand sanitizing stations throughout the stadium
- Individually-wrapped food items at concession stands
- Elimination of all smoking and vaping areas in the facility
- Health screenings and personal protective equipment for all Nissan Stadium employees
- A comprehensive cleaning plan during events for bathrooms and near concession areas
The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Davidson County is currently at 1,135 — the lowest number the county has reported since May.
Last month, Cooper announced that no fans would be allowed at Nissan Stadium events — specifically Tennessee Titans and Nashville SC home games — through at least September.
As of Wednesday night, only four NFL franchises will be allowing fans for Week 2 including the Cleveland Browns (FirstEnergy Stadium, 6,000 fans), the Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium, 13,000 fans), the Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium, 2,500 fans) and the Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium, unspecified number).
