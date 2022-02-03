Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t afraid to turn to familiar faces to fill his assistant coaching vacancies.
According to a report from Titans reporter Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are set to hire Bobby King to replace Jim Haslett at the team’s inside linebackers coach.
King was the Texans' linebackers coach in 2017 when Vrabel was the team’s defensive coordinator. He also coached Zach Cunningham during his four and a half years in Houston, with the last three as his position coach.
Cunningham, now with the Titans, flourished under King’s guidance, leading the NFL with 164 tackles in 2020 and accumulating 480 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and five sacks in 56 games with the Texans. Hiring King seems to allude to the Titans keeping Cunningham and his $10.5 million salary in 2022.
Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen also worked with King during 2017 when he was a defensive assistant in Houston.
King spent the last five seasons with the Houston Texans, starting as linebackers coach for a season before moving to inside linebackers coach.
He also had another run with the Texans from 2011-13 as a defensive assistant and assistant linebackers coach, plus stints with the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive quality control coach (2011) and the Los Angeles Chargers as assistant linebackers coach (2014-16).
King takes over for Haslett, who spent the last two seasons coaching Tennessee’s inside linebackers. King could have Cunningham, David Long and 2021 third-round pick Monty Rice to work with.
Reports indicate the Titans are ready to move on from inside linebackers Jayon Brown and 2018 first-round pick Rashaan Evans.
