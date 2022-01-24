With all but the final four picks in the 2022 NFL Draft decided over the weekend, Tennessee Titans fans now know their team will be picking 26th overall in April.
The Titans have never drafted in the No. 26 spot since moving to Tennessee, however the team did draft defensive lineman Henry Ford 26th overall in 1994 when they were the Houston Oilers.
Ford played for the franchise from 1994-2002, registering 272 tackles, 24 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, six fumble recoveries, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown.
Some of the Titans top draft needs include receiver, tight end, offensive line, linebacker, cornerback and quarterback.
The Titans have picks in Rounds 1, 3, 4 (two), 5 and 6. Tennessee traded its second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for Julio Jones and its seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in the Isaiah Wilson trade.
The 2022 NFL Draft will be held April 28-30 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The city was awarded the 2022 draft as a makeup for the 2020 draft that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round 1 will be held on Thursday, April 28, while the second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 29, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 30.
