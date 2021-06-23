Former Pope John Paul II standout Golden Tate is still unemployed months after being cut by the New York Giants.
Tate is near the top of the list of the best remaining free agent wide receivers, a group that includes Larry Fitzgerald, Alshon Jeffery and Dede Westbrook. The 32-year-old seemingly has his sights set on a handful of teams, including the hometown Tennessee Titans.
"The perfect situation for me…there’s a couple teams I’m looking at,” Tate told SiriusXM NFL Radio recently. “I would love to go back home to Tennessee. Indy, over with [quarterback] Carson Wentz. Obviously, the L.A. Rams would be fantastic with [quarterback Matthew] Stafford — I had my best years with Stafford. I really like the entire NFC West."
Tate was limited to 12 games last year, including four starts. It was just the second time in the last nine seasons he started fewer than 10 games. The Giants benched him during the season after he complained about how little he was involved with the offense. Tate battled a calf injury as well.
His 35 receptions and 388 receiving yards were his lowest since 2011, and his two touchdown receptions was his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2010. Prior to joining the Giants in 2019, Tate recorded at least 64 receptions, 795 yards and four touchdowns in each of six straight seasons, including four consecutive seasons of 90 receptions or more (2014-17) and three 1,000-yard seasons in four years (2014, 2015, 2017).
But 2020 aside, Tate believes he still has some serviceable years left in the NFL.
“I’m just like a fine wine: I get better with age,” Tate continued. “I haven’t had any major injuries. For the most part, I’m on the field, I’ve been great in the locker room. Unfortunately, last year with COVID and everything going on, it didn’t go my way getting the ball. But I made the most of the opportunities that I did have.
“If you look at when I did get the ball in my hands, I was making contested catches in the slot, down the field, wherever it may be. So, I’m looking forward to getting opportunities.”
The Titans already boast one of the best receiver groups in the NFL with A.J. Brown, Julio Jones and Josh Reynolds. Signing Tate may be a longshot, but his addition would give the Titans a true slot receiver to replace Adam Humphries.
Should Tate land in Tennessee, the Titans could create matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators with four receivers that can play outside or in the slot.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.