The Tennessee Titans have arguably one of the best safety tandems in the NFL, but the depth behind Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker has been concerning during the first three weeks of training camp.
The Titans bolstered their secondary depth again on Tuesday, claiming defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs and trading a conditional late-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for safety Tyree Gillespie, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
Tennessee waived defensive back Elijah Benton to make room for Johnson.
A second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2019, Johnson spent his first three seasons with the Texans before being traded to the Chiefs in May for a 2024 conditional seventh-round pick. The 26-year-old has 172 career tackles, 13 passes defensed, three interceptions, and a tackle for loss. He allowed six touchdowns on 130 pass attempts in coverage.
Gillespie, 23, was a fourth-round pick of the Raiders in 2021. He had eight tackles in 11 games last season while playing 13 defensive snaps and 150 special teams snaps. As a senior at Missouri, Gillespie registered 46 tackles and four passes defensed in nine games.
Tennessee’s safety depth now includes Johnson, Gillespie, Adrian Colbert, who was signed last week, A.J. Moore, Joshua Kalu, and rookie Theo Jackson, an Overton High School grad.
