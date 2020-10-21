According to multiple reports, the NFL has notified the Tennessee Titans it has concluded its investigation with the NFL Players Association regarding the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, and the Titans are unlikely to face any severe disciplinary action.
The Titans’ team facility was found to be in compliance of the league’s COVID-19 protocol. However, there were instances of players not wearing masks around the facility as well as insufficient information on the communication with Titans players regarding off-site workouts.
Those findings will be taken into account when determining what type of punishment will be levied against the Titans. No disciplinary action is expected for General Manager Jon Robinson, head coach Mike Vrabel or any of the organization's 24 players and personnel who tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two weeks.
“Individuals will not be disciplined,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. “There is no discussion of forfeiture of draft picks. [The] Titans’ organization will face a potential fine.”
From Aug. 1 to Oct. 17, the NFL administered more than 450,000 tests league-wide with 47 players and 71 personnel testing positive during that span.
The league has revised and adapted its COVID-19 protocol as the season has unfolded. The Titans, New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons and a few others have had players test positive since the beginning of the season. Teams also have new post-exposure COVID-19 protocols to follow as well.
The results of the NFL and NFLPA’s investigation showed the Titans were cooperative, handing over all video tapes of the team’s facility and practices and working to get in compliance with any and all new post-exposure protocols.
“We're in continued conversations with the league about what enhanced protocols are and ways that we can try to ensure safety,” Vrabel said last week. “It's not like it's not an open-ended conversation; we're continuing in conversation to talk to them. 'Are we still working in these parameters and having meetings in a bubble?’ and everything that they've recommended that we do."
“I don't know ... if there ever will be a conclusion or summary or closure," he added. "We're always going to be working through this thing as the season goes along.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
