With contact sports on the horizon for high schools across the state, Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey shared the state's rationale for why they will still play on despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a conversation with WPLN's Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, Piercey said that the decision for Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to end his executive order limiting contact sports comes with the desire to allow for choice.
"Like many things, we're just learning as we go," Piercey said about having contact sports this fall. "This is brand new, we've never tried this before. But what we did want to do is allow the opportunity for schools, where they felt like they could pursue that safely, the ability to do so.
"That may, you've heard the governor say many times, that may change weeks or months from now. Nothing is off the table. But for right now, we wanted to allow it."
High school sports officially got the permission from the state in earlier this month when Lee signed a new executive order allowing for contact sports to resume.
It capped a nearly month-long saga in which the first executive order was passed limiting contact sports and the TSSAA spent time deliberating on what the best course of action would be for the fall.
Football and girls soccer initially got the halt, but they are both cleared for practice and games unless something changes. Some counties, like Williamson, will be starting on time in accord with the TSSAA calendar, while others, like Davidson, will be postponing any and all preps athletic events through Labor Day at the earliest.
Public schools in Williamson (3-12) and Davidson (all gradess) are not meeting at the moment onsite, opting instead for virtual learning.
Referencing an earlier question Martínez-Beltrán asked her pre-interview, Piercey admitted that, indeed, partaking in contact sports during the pandemic assumes risk of contacting the virus.
"Yes, this is a higher risk activity, and you have a choice of whether or not you want to participate in this," she said. "Just like school, maybe not to the same extent, but just like school, there are benefits that come with physical activity and with group sports.
"And so we want to be able to allow that, but we also acknowledge that that is an even higher risk than being in a classroom setting. So people really need to tread lightly when they're making those decisions."
Piercey also admitted outbreaks loom as contact sports get underway. Just last week it was confirmed a handful of freshman football players at Rockvale High School in Rutherford County contacted the virus, per The Tennessean's Cecil Joyce.
"There will be outbreaks on teams; we've already seen that," she said.
"We've seen that in professional sports, college sports, even some in high school sports already. And so we have to be very diligent about keeping our eye on that, and making other choices if that's not working out very well."
As for the state health department's official stance on having contact sports right now, Piercey says it's about allowance and is in step with other guidelines given to situations in the state that involve in-person contact.
"We have worked very closely, not only in the administration, but also with TSSAA on, if you're going to do this, this is the safest manner possible," Piercey said. "It's really not dissimilar from other Tennessee Pledge reopening guidelines.
"For example, churches. There are risks associated with that, but we want to allow that. We don't want to preclude that, and if you're going to go in-person, here are the things that you should do. Same thing in workplaces, same thing with travel. So we want to allow for that choice, and if you're going to do it, here's how you should do it within the safest manner."
