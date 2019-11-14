With a record number of Tennessee students applying for TN Promise, the program needs 2,600 additional volunteer mentors to ensure each student has a local support system, according to a release.
Williamson County still needs 204 more mentors to meet its goal of 425.
Mentors help to support students in the TN Promise system. To get started, complete an application by Dec. 6 at tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply.
More than 63,000 students applied for TN Promise this year, and each applicant is paired with a volunteer mentor who spends one hour per month helping ease the transition from high school to college. Mentors remind students of important deadlines, serve as a trusted college resource and encourage students to reach their potential.
“Many TN Promise students are intimidated by the college‐going process,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “Mentors provide the nudges and encouragement our students often need to be successful. If you have one spare hour per month, please consider serving as a mentor. It is a small commitment that can have a big impact on a student’s life.”
tnAchieves trains all mentors, provides them with a handbook and sends weekly updates to ensure that the mentor is armed with the tools necessary to work with their students. Interested volunteers can learn more by watching a brief message by clicking here.
tnAchieves is a privately‐funded scholarship and mentoring program that seeks to provide an opportunity for every Tennessee student to earn a post‐secondary degree.
Email email Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org with questions.
