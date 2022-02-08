The Tennessee Secretary of State's Office is warning Tennessee business owners of a new scam targeting businesses with a fraudulent "Certificate of Status" request form.
According to a news release, the scam attempts to trick businesses into paying $87.25 to an entity listed as "Business Document Center" in order for a business to obtain a "Certificate of Good Standing" which is not required by the state.
“I encourage Tennessee business owners to be wary of any mailings they get from third-party companies that say they will work with my office on your behalf,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in a news release. “These scammers are charging excessive amounts for something that many businesses will never need and if they did do, can be easily obtained for only $20 through our office.”
Hargett encourages business owners who receive the fraudulent mailer to report it to the Division of Business and Charitable Organizations by phone 615-741-2286 or by email at [email protected].
