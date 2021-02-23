The Tennessee Democratic Party is facing a “significant financial penalty” after the Federal Election Commission completed an audit of the party’s federal campaign spending in 2015 and 2016.
New TNDP Chair Hendrell Remus informed members of the party’s executive committee of the fine in an email obtained by the Post. New party leaders and their legal counsel are working on negotiating the penalty, Remus told committee members. A spokesperson for the FEC said the agency could not discuss enforcement matters until they are resolved.
“Obviously, this is not the financial news that I would like to be sharing with you, but I believe that it is important for you to be informed in a timely manner about the business of the organization,” Remus said. “We are hopeful that this financial hurdle is not one that will slow our momentum.”
The audit focused on the first two years of former Chair Mary Mancini’s tenure in charge of the party. Mancini declined to run for re-election late last year, leading to the election of Remus earlier this year. Remus beat out Wade Munday, who was treasurer during the period covered by the FEC audit.
Among the findings, the FEC said that the TNDP understated both its collections and disbursements by nearly $150,000 in 2015. Federal campaign authorities additionally found that the state party did not keep proper employee records, did not properly report outstanding debts and did not properly disclose transfers from joint fundraising efforts.
TNDP spokesperson Emily Cupples noted that the party’s leadership team and finance and compliance teams have all turned over since the period covered by the audit.
“We’re fully complying with our attorney, our compliance team and the Federal Election Commission for a swift remedy to it all so this doesn’t distract from any of our work,” she said.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
