Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) will hold a series of community rabies clinics at various locations each Saturday in April.
Beginning April 4, WCAC will hold the clinics for four Saturdays in the month at seven area locations. Protecting pets from this fatal illness of rabies is safe, easy and effective. The state of Tennessee requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be current on rabies vaccinations.
Clinics are open to the public and staffed by local veterinary clinics. Rabies shots are $10 per pet. Bring cash or a check for payment. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Microchips are available only at the Williamson County Animal Center location on April 25 for an additional fee of $15 per pet.
For the safety of pet owners and clinic staff, visitors to the clinics are asked to observe COVID-19 precautions and social distancing and follow the instructions of staff at each clinic. For the latest information, follow the shelter on Facebook or visit www.adoptwcac.org.
The schedule is subject to change without notice.
Saturday, April 4
College Grove Elementary, 1-3 p.m.
Centennial High School, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
Hillsboro Middle School, 1-3 p.m.
Page Middle School , 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 18
Brentwood Middle School, 1-3 p.m.
Independence High School, 1-3 p.m.
Saturday, April 25
Williamson Co. Animal Center, 9-11 a.m.
Microchips at this location only
Due to the COVID-19 virus in communities across the county, the adoption center at Williamson County Animal Center is currently closed, and all adoptions are being conducted through the center's website, www.adoptwcac.org. Owner surrenders are accepted by appointment only.
The shelter is located at 106 Claude Yates Drive, next to Franklin High School, and the phone number is 615-790-5590. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or follow the shelter on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.