High schools in the Williamson County Schools district will be shining lights on seniors tonight as a way to recognize them during these weeks that have become so disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As this is the 20th day schools have been closed, all 10 high schools in the district are expected to turn on their stadium lights at 8:20 tonight for 20 minutes and 20 seconds to honor the Class of 2020. (8:20 is 20:20 military time.) In addition, the communities for each of the schools are being asked to join the recognition by turning on their porch lights at the same time.
“We would like everyone to join us at home by turning on your front porch lights at 8:20 this evening for 20 minutes and 20 seconds,” Elizabeth Sweatt, a Class of 2020 parent representative at Franklin High, said in an email. “We want our seniors to know we are thinking about them!”
In addition to Franklin High, other WCS high schools are Brentwood, Centennial, Fairview, Independence, Nolensville, Page, Ravenwood, Renaissance and Summit.
