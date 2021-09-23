Tennessee Titans linebacker Ola Adeniyi knew he wasn’t going to have anything handed to him.
So when he got his opportunity, he knew he had to make it count.
That’s exactly what he did in Sunday’s 33-30 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. It’s hard to argue the Titans would have won the game without him. After all, Adeniyi’s third-down sack of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in overtime — which honestly should have been a safety — forced Seattle to punt from its own 1-yard line.
Five plays later, Randy Bullock booted the game-winning 36-yard field goal that got finally the Titans in the win column. The play caught everyone’s attention, including that of Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
“As a defensive player, we have to continue to work him in there,” Vrabel said of Adeniyi. “He plays extremely hard and took advantage of the opportunities that he had. So like we always say, that earns more opportunities.”
Four years into his NFL career, Adeniyi hasn’t broken out of being anything more than a situational backup who sees occasional action on special teams. During his first three years with the Steelers, the 24-year-old LB played in 32 games but had just one start, registering only 25 tackles and a tackle for loss.
But now in Tennessee, Adeniyi has a clean slate.
Adeniyi registered two tackles in a 38-13 Week 1 loss to Arizona, and last week he recorded his first career sack, in addition to three tackles, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit on just three defensive snaps. That number will presumably increase this week against Indianapolis.
“When I got here, basically they told me to create a role for yourself,” Adeniyi said. “So, I came out here every day, worked on pass rush, and did enough to feel like I stand out in that area a little bit and they gave me the opportunity to go out there on Sunday and show what I can do. I ended up getting a sack and I’m happy that we got the win.”
“He’s out here working every day," defensive coordinator Shane Bowen added. "He plays really hard, he’s relentless. When you talk about pass rushers, that relentlessness it tends to lead to production. That’s kind of where he’s taken off with it and done a good job.”
Perhaps more impressive than the contributions he’s made in such a small window is Adeniyi’s attitude.
The Titans have been searching for a third pass rush specialist at outside linebacker behind Bud Dupree and Harold Landry. It was assumed that role was Rashad Weaver’s; however, the rookie has played just one defensive snap through two games.
Adeniyi, who made the Titans’ 53-man roster out of training camp over veteran players like John Simon, Wyatt Ray and Jan Johnson, has stated his primary goal is to contribute on special teams until he earns more playing time on defense.
He played 21 special teams snaps in Week 1 and 24 special teams snaps against Seattle.
“I’m more focused on my special teams aspect of play right now,” Adeniyi said. “I’m definitely going to have to step it up a little more in that aspect. We’ve got to get our kick return and our punt return game going. We’ve got to keep our returners safe back there. So, I feel like I’ve got to step that part of my game up first then after that I can worry about the rest.”
With the Indianapolis Colts next on the schedule, don’t be surprised to see Adeniyi in more pass rush situations. The Colts have one of the better offensive lines in football and the Titans can use all the help they can get trying to get to the quarterback.
